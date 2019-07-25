|
Miss Annie Hulatt, of Normanton Lodge, 75 Mansfield Road, South Normanton, has passed away at home, aged 93.
Born at 8 Bank Cottages, Tibshelf, and a lifelong local resident, Annie was a retired office manager (accounts).
She looked after her family, supporting her brother through his career in running and greyhound racing.
The funeral service takes place on August 6, 2019, St John's Church, Tibshelf, at 2pm.
Funeral directors: Wilkinson Bros, 10 Church Hill, Blackwell (01773 811371).
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 25, 2019