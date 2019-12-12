|
Miss Angela Marshall Spital Miss Angela Marshall (Briggs), of Spital, has passed away on the A623 Tideswell, aged 56, along with her fiance Steven Wright.
Born at Chesterfield and a lifelong local resident, Angela was a sales assistant at Greggs.
Her interests included baking, holidays, taking photos and spending time with her family.
Angela leaves her sons Dale and Jason Briggs, daughter Bethany Jackson, grandchildren Cohen, Gracie, Jorgii, Lyndon, Esme, Hallie and Bella.
The funeral service takes place on December 18, 2019, Calow Church, at 12.30pm, followed by burial at Spital Cemetery.
Funeral directors: Central England Co-op, 55 West Bars, Chesterfield (01246 220201).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 12, 2019