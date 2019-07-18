Home

Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd
29 Knowleston Place
Matlock, Derbyshire DE4 3BU
01629 582470
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00
St. Katherine's Church
Rowsley
Alfred Lowe Notice
LOWE Alfred Richard Passed peacefully away at his home in Rowsley on
5th July 2019, aged 88 years.
Much loved husband of Phyllis,
loving father of Julian and Jeremy
and a devoted grandfather and
great grandfather.
Funeral Service to be held at
St. Katherine's Church, Rowsley on Monday 22nd July at 11.00am prior to private family cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Diabetes UK may be sent to Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd.,
29 Knowleston Place, Matlock.
DE4 3BU.
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 18, 2019
