Miss Alexandra Rose Curnock MacColl, of Windermere Road, Newbold, has sadly passed away at home, aged 24 years.
Born in Leicester, she lived in Chesterfield for more than 20 years. She enjoyed listening to music, singing, football, golfing and was a member of both Tapton and Grassmoor Golf Clubs, she had just started to learn to play the guitar. Alex was very creative and was into arts and reading.
Alex leaves behind her mum and dad, brother Joseph, sister Abigail, brother-in-law Jack, half sisters Megan and Millie, step brother Craig, nephews Henry and Toby, grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins, lots of friends, a special mention to Katie, Ben, Pauline, Jim, Jake and Kelly.
The funeral service takes place on Thursday ,July 4, 2019, at 11am, at St Bartholomew's Church, Old Whittington, followed by burial at Oadby Cemetery, Leicester.
Funeral directors: Co-op Funeralcare, 276 Newbold Road, Newbold, Chesterfield (01246 211041).
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 4, 2019