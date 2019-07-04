Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 4, 2019
11:00
St Bartholomew's Church
Old Whittington
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alexandra Curnock MacColl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexandra Curnock MacColl

Notice Condolences

Alexandra Curnock MacColl Notice
Miss Alexandra Rose Curnock MacColl, of Windermere Road, Newbold, has sadly passed away at home, aged 24 years.
Born in Leicester, she lived in Chesterfield for more than 20 years. She enjoyed listening to music, singing, football, golfing and was a member of both Tapton and Grassmoor Golf Clubs, she had just started to learn to play the guitar. Alex was very creative and was into arts and reading.
Alex leaves behind her mum and dad, brother Joseph, sister Abigail, brother-in-law Jack, half sisters Megan and Millie, step brother Craig, nephews Henry and Toby, grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins, lots of friends, a special mention to Katie, Ben, Pauline, Jim, Jake and Kelly.
The funeral service takes place on Thursday ,July 4, 2019, at 11am, at St Bartholomew's Church, Old Whittington, followed by burial at Oadby Cemetery, Leicester.
Funeral directors: Co-op Funeralcare, 276 Newbold Road, Newbold, Chesterfield (01246 211041).
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.