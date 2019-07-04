Home

Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
12:45
Chesterfield Crematorium
Albert Yates Notice
Mr Albert Cecil Yates of Wingerworth has passed away at Heights Care Home, Tupton, aged 94.
Born in Whitwell, Derbyshire, Albert was a local resident for 67 years.
Albert was school master at Staveley Grammar School (which became Netherthorpe) for 24 years, retiring 30 years ago.
Albert was interested in reading ,especially history and naval topics and walking every week in Derbyshire after retiring with three colleagues. He liked sport ,especially cricket, and played for the 2nd team in Somersall Park, was a member of the National Trust enjoyed Stately Homes and gardens, enjoyed travel, holidays and themed cruises and listening to music.
Albert leaves his wife Margaret Rosemary Yates and daughters Catielyn and Shelagh.
The funeral will take place on 8th July 2019 at 12.50pm at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral directors : J.E.Nicholson, 329 Langer Lane, Wingerworth, Chesterfield (01246 207037)
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 4, 2019
