Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
12:30
Chesterfield Crematorium
Brimington
Albert Slater Notice
Mr Albert Slater, of Tupton, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 91.
A lifelong resident of Tupton, Albert was a crane driver at Chesterfield Tube Works (Tube Investments TI), until his retirement in 1982.
A very practical man, Albert enjoyed gardening, car maintenance and all forms of DIY, but also enjoyed reading and spending time with family.
Albert leaves his wife Vanda, daughter Elaine, son Anthony and grandchildren Daniel and Lyndon.
The funeral service takes place on September 26, 2019, at Chesterfield Crematorium, Brimington, at 12.30pm.
Funeral directors: J.R. Hoult & Grandson, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield (01246 851194).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 26, 2019
