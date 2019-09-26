|
|
|
Mr Albert Slater, of Tupton, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 91.
A lifelong resident of Tupton, Albert was a crane driver at Chesterfield Tube Works (Tube Investments TI), until his retirement in 1982.
A very practical man, Albert enjoyed gardening, car maintenance and all forms of DIY, but also enjoyed reading and spending time with family.
Albert leaves his wife Vanda, daughter Elaine, son Anthony and grandchildren Daniel and Lyndon.
The funeral service takes place on September 26, 2019, at Chesterfield Crematorium, Brimington, at 12.30pm.
Funeral directors: J.R. Hoult & Grandson, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield (01246 851194).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 26, 2019