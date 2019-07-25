Services Funeral service 14:00 St Mary & St Martin's Church Blyth View Map Resources More Obituaries for Alan Senior Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Alan Senior

Notice Condolences Mr Alan Christopher Senior, of Whitwell, Worksop, passed away at Rotherham Hospice, on July 12, 2019, aged 62.

Born in Chesterfield and a resident of Whitwell for approximately 30 years, Alan's career began in 1978 as a mathematics teacher in secondary schools.

He taught at Wales High School, Rotherham, All Saint's School, Mansfield, and Netherthorpe School in Staveley, where he became headteacher in 2008.

Alan was highly regarded by staff and students at every school he worked in. He retired as head in 2016 and spent a year setting up and establishing a multi-academy trust, comprising Netherthorpe and local primary schools.

He took final retirement in 2017.

Music was important to Alan and with his wife Maggie he set up a small close harmony choral group in 2001, called ""Anything Goes"", in which they both sang. They also sang with The Ryton Chorale in Worksop. Most recently Alan set up Worksop Youth Choir. He enjoyed most sports from a very early age, played competitive badminton all his life in both Sheffield and Chesterfield leagues and most recently in Doncaster. He was a member of the Derbyshire County Over 50s Veteran Team. A keen cyclist and member of Worksop Wheelers and Tickhill Velo Cycling Clubs. He and Maggie loved the outdoors and enjoyed holidays, lake swimming, hill walking and skiing, both in the UK and Europe.

Alan leaves his wife Maggie (Senior), son Michael and daughters Helen and Hannah.

The funeral service takes place on Wednesday July 31, 2019, St Mary & St Martin's Church, Blyth, at 2pm, followed by committal at Babworth Crematorium, Retford.

The funeral service takes place on Wednesday July 31, 2019, St Mary & St Martin's Church, Blyth, at 2pm, followed by committal at Babworth Crematorium, Retford.

Funeral directors: Turner & Wilson Whitwell Ltd, 94 Welbeck Street, Whitwell, Worksop (01909 720543). Published in Derbyshire Times on July 25, 2019