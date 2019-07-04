Home

Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
13:30
Chesterfield Crematorium
Mr Alan Greatorex, of Tapton, Chesterfield, has passed away at home, aged 72.
Born in Wirksworth, he was a lifelong local resident.
Alan was a Police Officer with Derbyshire Constabulary for 28 years, stationed at Ilkeston, Shirebrook, Staveley, road traffic department at Heath and latterly Chesterfield.
He was a former member of Chesterfield Golf Club and a keen supporter of Manchester United.
Alan leaves his wife Ruth, daughter Sandra and stepson Sam.
The funeral service takes place on Friday July 12, 2019, at Chesterfield Crematorium, at 1.30pm.
Funeral directors: Wetton Funeral Service, 15 Ringwood Road, Brimington, Chesterfield (01246 232966).
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 4, 2019
