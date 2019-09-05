|
GAMBLE Alan Passed peacefully away at his home in Wirksworth on 19th August 2019
with his wife Eileen by his side,
aged 78 years. Originally from Brampton and Ashover. He worked at Parsons Electrical for many years.
Loving father of Paul and Caroline, brother of Marlene and
a much loved grandad.
Funeral service to be held at
Wellspring Church, St. John's Street, Wirksworth on Wednesday 18th September at 11.30am prior to cremation at Amber Valley Memorial Park & Crematorium, Swanwick. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for the RSPB may be sent to Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd.,
29 Knowleston Place. Matlock.
DE4 3BU
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 5, 2019