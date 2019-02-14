Home

Mr Alan Booth of Brampton has passed away at home, aged 64 .
Born in Alfreton, Alan has been a local resident most of his life.
Alan worked for many years at Dalkeith Knitwear in Alfreton, he had a variety of jobs before retirement.
Alan liked football, supporting Wolves, playing football in his younger days, he also enjoyed fishing.
Alan is survived by his brother Ian, sister Lynn and his friend Mavis.
The funeral took place on Wednesday 13 February 2019 at 11.30am at Chesterfield Crematorium. Donations in Alan's Memory to Ashgate Hospice.
Funeral Directors : B.Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield. (01246 232820) [email protected]
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 14, 2019
